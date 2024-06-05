Shiv Sena Vows to Bounce Back After Maharashtra Election Setback

Shiv Sena leader and Cabinet Minister Uday Samant has acknowledged that the Mahayuti alliance's performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra fell below expectations. Speaking at Anand Ashram, the party's headquarters in Thane, he promised an internal review and corrective measures to address the poor showing.

Samant attributed the electoral setback to delayed candidate selections and changes in nominees which, he believes, undermined the alliance's chances. The ruling coalition, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, secured only 17 out of 48 seats.

He criticized the opposition for allegedly creating confusion among voters, leading to communal polarization. Despite the defeat, Samant expressed confidence in a political rebound for the Mahayuti alliance in the forthcoming assembly elections, slated for October. He dismissed claims of electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering, a common opposition allegation.

