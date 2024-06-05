Left Menu

Global Leaders Applaud Modi's Third Term Win

Over 50 world leaders congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is set to take oath for a third term following the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Leaders from various continents expressed hopes for stronger bilateral ties and continued collaboration with India.

05-06-2024
More than 50 global leaders have extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is poised to take office for a third consecutive term after the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Presidents and prime ministers from India's immediate and extended neighborhood, including Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Iran, Seychelles, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Mauritius, have sent their best wishes to Modi.

A spokesperson from China's foreign ministry also posted on X, foreseeing a 'healthy and stable China-India relationship.' Among G20 countries, leaders from Italy, Japan, and South Korea also conveyed their congratulations.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni tweeted, 'Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory... certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India.'

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong described Modi's win as 'historic' and looked forward to celebrating 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations next year.

Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong also congratulated Modi and the NDA, emphasizing joint efforts for a sound and stable relationship between China and India.

Congratulations also came in from Africa and the Caribbean, including Nigeria, Kenya, Comoros, Jamaica, Barbados, and Guyana.

Leaders from Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries, as well as Moldova, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Latvia, and Lithuania, also extended their congratulations, emphasizing bilateral cooperation and shared prosperity.

