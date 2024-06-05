Muslim Representation in 18th Lok Sabha: A Closer Look at the Winners
In the 18th Lok Sabha elections, 24 Muslim candidates won seats, including notable figures such as former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from West Bengal and Rakibul Hussain from Assam. This represents a slight decrease from the previous election but an increase from 2014. The Congress party has the highest number of Muslim MPs.
In the latest Lok Sabha elections, 24 Muslim candidates secured their places across various constituencies, offering a slight reduction from the previous installment but a nominal rise compared to the 2014 tally. Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, representing Trinamool Congress, clinched a win from Bahrampur in West Bengal, while Congress' Rakibul Hussain emerged victorious in Dhubri, Assam. Despite the reduced numbers, the presence of Muslim MPs sees a notable representation in the 18th Lok Sabha.
Noteworthy amongst the triumphant candidates, Rakibul Hussain's victory in Dhubri was marked by an outstanding margin, securing 14.71 lakh votes. His win over Mohammad Badruddin Ajmal by approximately 10 lakh votes stands as one of the most significant in this election. Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan, a first-time contender, defeated Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of Congress by 85,022 votes, establishing his stronghold in West Bengal.
Furthermore, some notable wins include Iqra Choudhary of Samajwadi Party from Kairana and Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur, displaying a diverse representation across regions. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi retained his stronghold in Hyderabad with a massive margin, showcasing the varied demographic support. In Jammu and Kashmir, prominent Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and other independent candidates also secured victories, highlighting a broad spectrum of political allegiance among Muslim representatives in the 18th Lok Sabha.
