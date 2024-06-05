Left Menu

Modi Prepares for Historic Third Term as NDA Leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the BJP-led NDA members who unanimously elected him for a third term. Formal elections and swearing-in are set for early June. The alliance leaders expressed their support and confidence in Modi’s leadership, highlighting his vision for India's development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:56 IST
Modi Prepares for Historic Third Term as NDA Leader
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to assume office for a third consecutive term as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). On Wednesday, Modi chaired a meeting where alliance members unanimously elected him as their leader.

This development precedes the formal election scheduled for June 7, after which the alliance leaders will submit letters of support to the President. Sources suggest the new government could be sworn in over the upcoming weekend to avoid any uncertainty, which a buoyant opposition may capitalize on.

Attendees of the meeting, including prominent leaders like N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, praised Modi's vision for "Viksit Bharat" and his achievements in poverty alleviation, asserting their unyielding support for his leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024