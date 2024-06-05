Modi Prepares for Historic Third Term as NDA Leader

In a significant political move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to assume office for a third consecutive term as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). On Wednesday, Modi chaired a meeting where alliance members unanimously elected him as their leader.

This development precedes the formal election scheduled for June 7, after which the alliance leaders will submit letters of support to the President. Sources suggest the new government could be sworn in over the upcoming weekend to avoid any uncertainty, which a buoyant opposition may capitalize on.

Attendees of the meeting, including prominent leaders like N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, praised Modi's vision for "Viksit Bharat" and his achievements in poverty alleviation, asserting their unyielding support for his leadership.

