Modi Prepares for Historic Third Term as NDA Leader
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the BJP-led NDA members who unanimously elected him for a third term. Formal elections and swearing-in are set for early June. The alliance leaders expressed their support and confidence in Modi’s leadership, highlighting his vision for India's development.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to assume office for a third consecutive term as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). On Wednesday, Modi chaired a meeting where alliance members unanimously elected him as their leader.
This development precedes the formal election scheduled for June 7, after which the alliance leaders will submit letters of support to the President. Sources suggest the new government could be sworn in over the upcoming weekend to avoid any uncertainty, which a buoyant opposition may capitalize on.
Attendees of the meeting, including prominent leaders like N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, praised Modi's vision for "Viksit Bharat" and his achievements in poverty alleviation, asserting their unyielding support for his leadership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Entire world will witness how INDIA bloc is routed in this election by people: PM Narendra Modi in Bihar's Motihari.
Competition of appeasement taking place between SP and Congress: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at election rally in UP's Prayagraj.
LS Polls: BJP's Krishan Pal Gurjar aiming to hold sway in Faridabad for third term
Yash Ahlawat Meets Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Extend Best Wishes for Loksabha Elections 2024
Will do an X-ray of corrupt people's wealth after returning to power; those looting people will go to jail: PM Narendra Modi at Delhi rally.