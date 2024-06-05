Dalits Shift Allegiance: A Blow to BJP in UP's Reserved Seats

The BJP, long dominant in Uttar Pradesh's Lok Sabha seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, suffered significant losses in the latest elections.

Out of the 80 seats, 17 are reserved for SCs, and this time, the BJP managed to clinch just eight. The opposition, comprising the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and Azad Samaj Party, won the remaining nine.

Political analysts are pointing to effective campaigning by the INDIA bloc, promising benefits such as jobs, unemployment allowances, and protection of the Constitution as key reasons behind the shift.

In stark contrast, the BJP had secured a one-sided victory in these seats during the 2014 elections. However, its dominance started to wane in 2019, and the latest results have further raised questions about its strategy in managing these crucial seats.

The performance of the INDIA bloc highlights a growing political influence, indicating a shift in the Dalit community's allegiance. The focus on promising immediate benefits and safety nets seems to have struck a chord with the electorate.

This election outcome has left the BJP reeling, with party insiders acknowledging that their assumptions regarding Dalit votes were misguided. The party now faces the challenging task of regaining this crucial vote bank as it moves towards future elections.

