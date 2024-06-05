First-Time LOK Sabha Members Include Former CMs, Prominent Film Stars & Activists

The 17th Lok Sabha boasts a diverse array of first-term members totaling 280, featuring former chief ministers, movie stars, political activists, and even a former high court judge.

Out of the 80 members from Uttar Pradesh, 45 are first-timers, including Arun Govil, the actor famous for portraying Lord Ram in the Ramayan television series, now representing Meerut. Other notable entrants include Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi and Dalit rights advocate Chandrashekhar Azad from Nagina.

In Maharashtra, a state where the BJP faced several setbacks, 33 legislators are debuting in the Lok Sabha. This group includes school teacher Bhaskar Bhagre, who beat BJP's Bharti Pawar in Dindori, and BJP's Piyush Goyal, who won in Mumbai North. Additional newcomers from Maharashtra encompass Congress leader Balwant Wankhede and Independent Vishal Patil.

Notable political figures joining the Lok Sabha for the first time include former chief ministers Narayan Rane, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Manohar Lal, and others.

In the entertainment sphere, actors Suresh Gopi and Kangana Ranaut are now first-term MPs. Rajya Sabha members such as Anil Desai and Bhupendra Yadav have also won their maiden Lok Sabha elections.

Royal lineage members like Chhatrapati Shahu and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar make their parliamentary debut as well, alongside former Kolkata High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

