TMC Triumphs, BJP Falters: West Bengal's Political Shift in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a significant setback in the 2024 West Bengal Lok Sabha elections, exacerbated by its failure to counter the Trinamool Congress (TMC) narrative. The party's heavy reliance on central leadership and contentious issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act failed to resonate with voters.

Led by Mamata Banerjee, the TMC clinched 29 out of 42 seats, marking a substantial victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's numerous rallies did little to change the outcome, as internal divisions and a disconnect with local issues hampered BJP's campaign.

Analysts noted that the BJP's strategy of banking on central figures like Modi and the polarisation around the Citizenship Amendment Act backfired. The TMC, portraying itself as the defender of Bengal's interests, managed to consolidate minority votes and sway public opinion against the BJP, which garnered only 38.73% of the vote share compared to TMC's 45.77%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)