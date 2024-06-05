NDA Leaders Unite to Endorse Modi for Third Term

In a significant political development, BJP leaders alongside NDA constituents convened on Wednesday to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The past decade under Modi has been marked by substantial development and welfare initiatives ushered in under his visionary leadership, they acknowledged.

The meeting, held at Modi's residence, followed the NDA's Lok Sabha electoral victory, setting the stage for Modi's third successive term as Prime Minister—a feat unmatched since 1962. Through a unanimous vote, Modi's leadership was reaffirmed, underscoring the alliance's commitment to serving various societal segments, including the poor, women, youth, farmers, and the underprivileged.

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah, along with other party figures, expressed confidence in continuing on the path of growth and prosperity, propelled by Modi's capable guidance. Other leaders, including TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and LJP's Chirag Paswan, echoed this sentiment, pledging unwavering support. The NDA declared it would march forward with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' for a luminous future.

