Assam CM Congratulates PM Modi on NDA Leadership

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his election as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday.

Taking to the social media platform X, Sarma expressed optimism that Modi's third term as Prime Minister would herald a new era of progress for India. He highlighted that the upcoming term is expected to build substantially on a decade of reforms and efficient governance.

The unanimous decision to elect Modi as the leader was made during a meeting of the BJP-led NDA in New Delhi. The meeting saw participation from prominent leaders, including Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) President Pramod Boro, who represented Assam.

