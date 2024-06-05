Left Menu

BJP's Striking Victories in Reserved SC Segments, INDIA Bloc Shines in Muslim-Dominated Areas

The BJP secured wins in SC reserved assembly segments during Delhi's Lok Sabha polls while the INDIA bloc excelled in areas with significant Muslim populations. The BJP has now won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi thrice consecutively. The INDIA bloc candidates, however, performed better where Muslim voters were the majority.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:22 IST
BJP's Striking Victories in Reserved SC Segments, INDIA Bloc Shines in Muslim-Dominated Areas
In a notable shift, the BJP has made substantial inroads in the SC-reserved assembly segments of Delhi, coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections for the seven parliamentary seats in the capital. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc saw considerable success in regions predominantly populated by the Muslim community.

This latest victory marks the third consecutive win for the BJP, having clinched all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Traditionally, the SC-reserved seats have been AAP strongholds, but recent results indicate a shift in voter sentiment within these constituencies.

The INDIA bloc's performance remained strong in the constituencies with a significant presence of Muslim voters. Their candidates outperformed BJP in several such areas, reflecting a divided electoral landscape in the capital.

