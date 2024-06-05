NDA Elects Modi as Leader Amidst Opposition Stance

In a significant political development, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously elected Narendra Modi as its leader on Wednesday, signaling the formation of a new government. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc declared their intention to oppose the BJP government, promising to take necessary steps at the appropriate time.

In parallel meetings at the residences of Prime Minister Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the respective alliances outlined their new strategies. Modi's leadership was reaffirmed after the NDA secured 293 seats, well above the majority mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha, setting the stage for his third consecutive term.

The opposition, buoyed by its unexpected gains of 234 seats, reiterated its commitment to continuing the struggle against BJP's policies. With the formal election of Modi as the NDA's leader scheduled for June 7, the political landscape is set for another intense term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)