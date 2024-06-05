BJD Sets Up Committee to Analyze Election Defeat in Odisha

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday took a significant step by forming a committee to scrutinize the reasons behind its electoral defeat in Odisha, a party leader revealed.

Kendrapara MLA Ganeswar Behera stated that the decision was made during a meeting chaired by party president Naveen Patnaik with the newly elected legislators.

The committee will report its findings to the party president, Behera added, emphasizing the need to await the committee's report on the defeat.

The BJP secured a decisive victory in Odisha on Tuesday, obtaining 78 out of 147 assembly seats, thus ending the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government's 24-year reign.

In contrast, the BJD won 51 seats, while the Congress managed to secure 14 constituencies. Additionally, the CPI (M) secured one seat, and three Independent candidates were elected.

