Modi's Historic Third Term: Neighbors Invited to Grand Swearing-In
India is expected to invite leaders from neighboring countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, marking his historic third term. Leaders from Nepal, Bhutan, and Mauritius are also likely to attend, with formal invites to be sent out soon.
India is expected to invite leaders from several neighboring countries, including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony scheduled for the weekend, according to sources.
Modi is poised to assume office for a historic third term following the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) win of 293 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
Leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius are anticipated to receive invitations for Modi's oath-taking ceremony. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has already accepted his invitation after a personal phone call with Modi, who also extended greetings for the electoral success.
