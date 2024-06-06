Slovak PM Fico Forgives Attacker, Blames Political Tensions
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, who opposes military aid to Ukraine, delivered a prerecorded speech forgiving his assailant for a recent attack. The attack occurred weeks before European Parliament elections. Fico's leftist Smer party won Slovakia's parliamentary elections, and he claims political animosity influenced the attack.
- Country:
- Slovakia
In an unexpected turn of events, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has publicly declared forgiveness for the attacker who seriously wounded him three weeks ago. Despite being a vocal opponent of military aid to Ukraine, Fico suggested that conflicting political views might have fueled the attack.
This marked Fico's first public appearance since the grim incident, days before Slovakia's pivotal European Parliament elections. The Prime Minister, who has criticized Western policies and ended his country's military support for Ukraine, appeared in a prerecorded video looking well on the mend.
Fico's dramatic recovery stems from multiple surgeries after the May 15 shooting in Handlova, where he was attacked while greeting supporters. While he pledges no legal action against the assailant, he accused opposition forces of stoking political hatred, labeling the gunman as a 'messenger of evil.'
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
The first five phases of elections have ensured third term for Modi Sarkar: PM Modi in Basti of UP.
Controversy and Tensions Rise as BJP Allegedly Backs Hawala-Funding Party in Kashmir Elections
Marine Le Pen Calls for Clean Break with Germany's AfD Ahead of EU Elections
Under-Representation of Women in Lok Sabha Elections: A Persistent Issue
Yash Ahlawat Meets Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Extend Best Wishes for Loksabha Elections 2024