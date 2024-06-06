Left Menu

Slovak PM Fico Forgives Attacker, Blames Political Tensions

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, who opposes military aid to Ukraine, delivered a prerecorded speech forgiving his assailant for a recent attack. The attack occurred weeks before European Parliament elections. Fico's leftist Smer party won Slovakia's parliamentary elections, and he claims political animosity influenced the attack.

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:40 IST
Slovak PM Fico Forgives Attacker, Blames Political Tensions
Robert Fico
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

In an unexpected turn of events, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has publicly declared forgiveness for the attacker who seriously wounded him three weeks ago. Despite being a vocal opponent of military aid to Ukraine, Fico suggested that conflicting political views might have fueled the attack.

This marked Fico's first public appearance since the grim incident, days before Slovakia's pivotal European Parliament elections. The Prime Minister, who has criticized Western policies and ended his country's military support for Ukraine, appeared in a prerecorded video looking well on the mend.

Fico's dramatic recovery stems from multiple surgeries after the May 15 shooting in Handlova, where he was attacked while greeting supporters. While he pledges no legal action against the assailant, he accused opposition forces of stoking political hatred, labeling the gunman as a 'messenger of evil.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024