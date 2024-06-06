Slovak PM Fico Forgives Attacker, Blames Political Tensions

In an unexpected turn of events, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has publicly declared forgiveness for the attacker who seriously wounded him three weeks ago. Despite being a vocal opponent of military aid to Ukraine, Fico suggested that conflicting political views might have fueled the attack.

This marked Fico's first public appearance since the grim incident, days before Slovakia's pivotal European Parliament elections. The Prime Minister, who has criticized Western policies and ended his country's military support for Ukraine, appeared in a prerecorded video looking well on the mend.

Fico's dramatic recovery stems from multiple surgeries after the May 15 shooting in Handlova, where he was attacked while greeting supporters. While he pledges no legal action against the assailant, he accused opposition forces of stoking political hatred, labeling the gunman as a 'messenger of evil.'

