House Republicans Target Biden Family with Criminal Referrals

In a significant political move, House Republicans issued criminal referrals on Wednesday against President Joe Biden's son and brother, Hunter Biden and James Biden, accusing them of making false statements to Congress amid a year-long impeachment inquiry.

The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways & Means committees formally recommended to the Justice Department that both Hunter and James Biden face prosecution. GOP lawmakers have been vigorously investigating to connect President Biden to his son's business activities.

Despite these persistent efforts, the Republicans have yet to unearth any direct evidence incriminating President Biden. Hunter Biden, during a closed-door deposition in February, strongly criticized the impeachment inquiry, describing it as a "house of cards" built on "lies." James Biden, testifying in a private interview, insisted that the President had no involvement in the family business dealings.

