Biden Congratulates Modi on India's Historic Electoral Victory

President Joe Biden extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, following Modi's electoral triumph. Biden, who is currently in France, emphasized that the U.S. administration eagerly anticipates intensifying collaborations with India to foster prosperity and innovation. A key area of focus will be addressing the climate crisis and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The President's personal call to Modi was followed by his social media post: ''Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and to the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.'' Secretary of State Tony Blinken echoed similar sentiments, commending the Indian voters and the democratic values they uphold.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude and outlined his vision for the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Partnership, signaling new milestones in the bilateral relationship. U.S. State Department officials reaffirmed their commitment to deepening ties in various sectors, including economic matters and regional security, while lauding India's monumental electoral feat.

