Sheikh Hasina to Witness Modi's Historic Third Swearing-In

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will travel to New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India for a third consecutive term. This visit underscores the close personal and diplomatic ties between the two leaders, promising further cooperation across multiple sectors.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:24 IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to leave Dhaka for New Delhi on Friday to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as India's Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, according to her aide.

On Wednesday, Hasina had a conversation with Modi, who extended an invitation to her, which she accepted, diplomatic sources confirmed.

Prime Minister Hasina, a close ally of Modi, will depart Dhaka at 4pm to honor the invitation, her speech writer M Nazrul Islam stated, as reported by state-run BSS.

Hasina was among the first global leaders to congratulate Prime Minister Modi, underscoring their warm and personal relationship.

Earlier this year, Modi had congratulated Hasina on her record fourth consecutive term in office.

The two leaders have vowed to deepen the historic and close ties between their nations toward the visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Smart Bangladesh 2041, according to a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs.

They acknowledged the significant progress achieved in bilateral relations over the past decade, looking forward to further enhancing collaboration in areas such as economic and development partnership, energy security, digital connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

Modi is set to begin his historic third term after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders from Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius are also expected to attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

