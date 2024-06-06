Revanth Reddy Congratulates Naidu on TDP's Electoral Triumph

In a significant political development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended his congratulations to TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu following their party's sweeping victory in both the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

As Naidu is on the verge of assuming office as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Reddy expressed his optimism that the cordial relations between the neighboring states will persist, and outstanding bifurcation issues will be amicably resolved.

Reddy, who also serves as the Congress President in Telangana, was in a meeting about the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency when he spoke to Naidu. The Congress's Balram Naik Porika emerged victorious in Mahabubabad, defeating BRS's Kavitha Maloth with a substantial margin of 3,49,165 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)