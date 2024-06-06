World News Roundup: From Pope's Apology to D-Day Commemorations

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Analysis-Pope's friends, observers try to make sense of homophobic PR disaster

Francis is a pope of many firsts: the first to use that name, the first from Latin America, the first from the Jesuit religious order. Since last week, he's also the first pope to apologise for using foul language. Francis was quoted by Italian media as using the Italian term "frociaggine", roughly translating as "faggotness" or "faggotry", in a closed-door May 20 meeting with Italian bishops.

Kremlin says Kyiv's backers will face consequences after Putin says he may arm West's enemies

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Western nations which supply Ukraine with weapons to directly strike Russian territory will definitely face consequences after President Vladimir Putin said he was considering arming the West's enemies in retaliation. Speaking with senior editors of international news agencies in St Petersburg on Wednesday, the Russian leader said Moscow was thinking about supplying advanced long-range weapons - of a similar nature to those the West is giving Ukraine - to the West's adversaries around the world.

Modi's allies want funds, cabinet positions as coalition gears to form new government

Parties in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alliance on Thursday demanded more funds for their regional states as well as federal cabinet positions as negotiations began to form a coalition government. Modi was named leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday, after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its outright majority and found itself reliant on support from regional parties - mainly the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United).

Boeing Starliner capsule nears first crewed ISS docking as new issues arise

Boeing's new Starliner capsule and its inaugural two-member NASA crew were set to approach the International Space Station for docking on Thursday after helium leaks detected on the spacecraft showed fresh problems in the crucial test mission. The CST-100 Starliner, with veteran astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams aboard, launched to space on Wednesday from Florida for a much-delayed test flight aimed at demonstrating the spacecraft's flightworthiness and sharpening Boeing's competition with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

South Africa's ANC meets to decide on preferred partners to govern

African National Congress leaders held talks on Thursday to try to agree on potential partners to form a new South African government after the party lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in the democratic era. The former liberation movement has run South Africa since it swept to power with Nelson Mandela at the helm in the 1994 election that marked the end of apartheid, but was punished for its chequered record in last week's election.

Dutch voters kick off EU election, nationalist parties seen gaining

Dutch voters cast their ballots on Thursday at the start of a four-day election for the European Parliament that is likely to see a rightward shift in the continent's balance of power. The election will shape how the European Union, a bloc of 450 million citizens, confronts external challenges, including a more aggressive Russia, increased industrial competition from China and the United States, climate change and immigration.

Diminished Hamas switches to full insurgent mode in Gaza

Hamas has seen about half its forces wiped out in eight months of war and is relying on hit-and-run insurgent tactics to frustrate Israel's attempts to take control of Gaza, U.S. and Israeli officials told Reuters. The enclave's ruling group has been reduced to between 9,000 and 12,000 fighters, according to three senior U.S. officials familiar with battlefield developments, down from American estimates of 20,000-25,000 before the conflict. By contrast, Israel says it has lost almost 300 troops in the Gaza campaign.

A year after Greece migrant boat tragedy, answers and justice still out of reach

Egyptian electrician Mahmoud Shalabi was the only person from his hometown to survive when a fishing trawler crammed with migrants capsized off Greece a year ago, killing hundreds in one of the deadliest recorded boat disasters in the Mediterranean. Sixteen friends from Shalabi's neighborhood outside Cairo were never found. Today, their relatives call him daily to see if the missing have turned up alive, or if there is any news about what caused the boat to sink that day last June.

Dozens reported killed in strike on Gaza school that Israel says targeted Hamas

Israel hit a Gaza school on Thursday with what it described as a targeted airstrike on up to 30 Hamas fighters inside, while a Hamas official said 40 people including women and children were killed as they sheltered in the U.N. site. The strike took place at a sensitive moment in mediated negotiations on a ceasefire agreement entailing the release of hostages seized by Hamas on Oct. 7 and some of the Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Hamas seeks a permanent end to the war. Israel says it must destroy the Islamist group first.

World leaders, veterans, commemorate D-Day's 80th anniversary in Normandy

Moving letters from veterans were read out as ceremonies took place in Normandy on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of the June 6, 1944 D-Day landings, when more than 150,000 Allied soldiers invaded France by sea and air to drive out the forces of Nazi Germany. At the British ceremony in Ver-sur-Mer, veterans were applauded as they filed into the event to take their seats, which were decorated with bright red poppies.

