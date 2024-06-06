Left Menu

Congress Reaches Out to K Muraleedharan Amid Post-Election Turmoil

The Congress reached out to K Muraleedharan after his Lok Sabha election loss in Thrissur. KPCC chief Sudhakaran met him in Kozhikode amid internal party turmoil. Sudhakaran hinted Muraleedharan might be fielded in Wayanad if Rahul Gandhi vacates. Muraleedharan decided to step back from public life.

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:03 IST
Congress Reaches Out to K Muraleedharan Amid Post-Election Turmoil
K Muraleedharan
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress extended an olive branch to senior leader K Muraleedharan on Thursday, following his Lok Sabha election defeat in Thrissur. KPCC chief Sudhakaran traveled to Kozhikode to meet Muraleedharan amidst internal party disputes, where factions accused district leadership and former MP T N Prathapan of sabotaging Muraleedharan's election chances.

Addressing the media in Kannur, Sudhakaran, who won his seat with ease, suggested that Muraleedharan could be a candidate for Wayanad if Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat for Rae Bareli. "There is no obstacle for Muraleedharan to contest in Wayanad. He is qualified to compete anywhere," Sudhakaran emphasized, stating the final decision lies with the party.

When queried about ceding his KPCC president role to Muraleedharan, Sudhakaran confirmed Muraleedharan's suitability for any position within the party. "Muraleedharan is capable of taking any role, including KPCC President if needed. There is unanimous agreement on that," he stated, recalling Muraleedharan's previous tenure as KPCC chief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024