Congress Reaches Out to K Muraleedharan Amid Post-Election Turmoil

The Congress extended an olive branch to senior leader K Muraleedharan on Thursday, following his Lok Sabha election defeat in Thrissur. KPCC chief Sudhakaran traveled to Kozhikode to meet Muraleedharan amidst internal party disputes, where factions accused district leadership and former MP T N Prathapan of sabotaging Muraleedharan's election chances.

Addressing the media in Kannur, Sudhakaran, who won his seat with ease, suggested that Muraleedharan could be a candidate for Wayanad if Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat for Rae Bareli. "There is no obstacle for Muraleedharan to contest in Wayanad. He is qualified to compete anywhere," Sudhakaran emphasized, stating the final decision lies with the party.

When queried about ceding his KPCC president role to Muraleedharan, Sudhakaran confirmed Muraleedharan's suitability for any position within the party. "Muraleedharan is capable of taking any role, including KPCC President if needed. There is unanimous agreement on that," he stated, recalling Muraleedharan's previous tenure as KPCC chief.

