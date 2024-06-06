Kangana Ranaut Faces Assault at Chandigarh Airport Amid Rising Tensions
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut claimed she was assaulted by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport. The incident happened shortly after her election to Lok Sabha. The constable, upset over Ranaut's stance on farmer protests, has been suspended. This incident has raised questions about increasing tensions in Punjab.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut alleged that she was assaulted and verbally abused by a woman CISF constable during a security check at Chandigarh airport on Thursday. The altercation occurred just two days after Ranaut's election to Lok Sabha from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. According to officials, the constable, who was reportedly upset with Ranaut's stance on the farmer protests, has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for security at airports, has ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.
In a video statement titled 'Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab' posted on social media platform X after landing in Delhi, the 'Queen' actor recounted the incident. Ranaut said the constable hit her in the face and started abusing her, allegedly due to differences over the farmer protests. The incident has sparked a heated debate over the rising tensions and violence in Punjab.
Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women, termed the incident a serious matter and called for strong action against the accused. She underscored the irony of security personnel themselves breaching security. The high-profile incident also comes against the backdrop of Ranaut's previous controversies related to the farmer protests and other political issues, exacerbating the already polarized public opinion.
