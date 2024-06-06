Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Faces Assault at Chandigarh Airport Amid Rising Tensions

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut claimed she was assaulted by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport. The incident happened shortly after her election to Lok Sabha. The constable, upset over Ranaut's stance on farmer protests, has been suspended. This incident has raised questions about increasing tensions in Punjab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:17 IST
Kangana Ranaut Faces Assault at Chandigarh Airport Amid Rising Tensions
Kangana Ranaut
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut alleged that she was assaulted and verbally abused by a woman CISF constable during a security check at Chandigarh airport on Thursday. The altercation occurred just two days after Ranaut's election to Lok Sabha from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. According to officials, the constable, who was reportedly upset with Ranaut's stance on the farmer protests, has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for security at airports, has ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

In a video statement titled 'Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab' posted on social media platform X after landing in Delhi, the 'Queen' actor recounted the incident. Ranaut said the constable hit her in the face and started abusing her, allegedly due to differences over the farmer protests. The incident has sparked a heated debate over the rising tensions and violence in Punjab.

Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women, termed the incident a serious matter and called for strong action against the accused. She underscored the irony of security personnel themselves breaching security. The high-profile incident also comes against the backdrop of Ranaut's previous controversies related to the farmer protests and other political issues, exacerbating the already polarized public opinion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024