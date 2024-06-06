Biden Honors D-Day Heroes, Vows Continued Support for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day by pledging unwavering support for Ukraine against Russian threats, emphasizing, "we will not walk away." At a solemn ceremony in Normandy, Biden declared, "To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators, is simply unthinkable."

Biden's remarks highlighted the enduring strength of alliances, stating, "real alliances make us stronger," and urged Americans never to forget the lessons of D-Day. His comments also underscored US commitments in the context of the upcoming White House election, with former President Donald Trump expressing reluctance to defend European allies and Ukraine.

In addition to honoring American troops who stormed Normandy's beaches, Biden met veterans, reflecting on their sacrifices. "We must be worthy of their sacrifice," he said. This anniversary is particularly poignant as it may be among the last with living veterans, with most now in their late 90s. Biden's visit concluded with an emotional moment at the grave of an Army private, further highlighting the human cost of the historic battle.

