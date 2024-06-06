Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Moves in New Delhi: A Political Masterstroke

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu left for New Delhi on Thursday to attend the NDA meeting scheduled for June 7. Naidu's itinerary includes staying in New Delhi until June 9 for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to sources from TDP.

“Several prominent leaders are showing interest in meeting Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi. He is expected to have a busy schedule over the next three days,” the source told PTI.

Earlier, Naidu advised all party MPs to attend the NDA meeting in New Delhi. The TDP has secured 16 MP seats in Andhra Pradesh, and the NDA alliance, including TDP, BJP, and Janasena, won 21 out of 25 seats. Naidu's leadership in these successes has reinforced his political influence.

