Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Moves in New Delhi: A Political Masterstroke

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is in New Delhi to attend the NDA meeting and Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. He directed TDP MPs to participate in the meeting, reflecting his significant role in national politics after the NDA's victory in Andhra Pradesh.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:20 IST
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu left for New Delhi on Thursday to attend the NDA meeting scheduled for June 7. Naidu's itinerary includes staying in New Delhi until June 9 for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to sources from TDP.

“Several prominent leaders are showing interest in meeting Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi. He is expected to have a busy schedule over the next three days,” the source told PTI.

Earlier, Naidu advised all party MPs to attend the NDA meeting in New Delhi. The TDP has secured 16 MP seats in Andhra Pradesh, and the NDA alliance, including TDP, BJP, and Janasena, won 21 out of 25 seats. Naidu's leadership in these successes has reinforced his political influence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

