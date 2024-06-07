Jammu and Kashmir's Voter Dissent: NOTA Surpasses Majority of Candidates
A significant 68% of candidates across Jammu and Kashmir's five Lok Sabha seats registered fewer votes than the None Of The Above (NOTA) option in the recent elections, as per Election Commission data. The Udhampur constituency witnessed the highest NOTA votes, reflecting voter rejection of mainstream candidates.
In a striking expression of voter dissent, 68% of the candidates contesting Jammu and Kashmir's five Lok Sabha seats garnered fewer votes than the None Of The Above (NOTA) option, according to the latest data from the Election Commission. This widespread use of NOTA underscores the electorate's frustration with mainstream candidates.
The Udhampur constituency emerged as a focal point of voter discontent, with 12,938 NOTA votes surpassing the tally of nine out of 11 candidates in the fray. The seat, however, was retained by BJP's Jitendra Singh.
Similarly, in the Jammu seat, 4,645 voters opted for NOTA, exceeding the votes received by 18 out of 22 candidates. Another notable instance is the Srinagar constituency, where 5,998 NOTA votes eclipsed the performance of 18 out of 24 candidates.
