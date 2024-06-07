Left Menu

PM Modi Vows Unanimity in Next Govt's Decisions, Focus on Good Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to ensure unanimity in his next government's decisions and stressed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) commitment to 'nation first'. Chosen by the BJP-led NDA for a third term, Modi emphasized good governance, development, and the quality of life over the next decade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:33 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant statement on Friday, pledged to work towards ensuring unanimity in all decisions of his forthcoming government. He reaffirmed that the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) is an organic alliance steadfast in its commitment to the 'nation first' principle.

Chosen by the BJP-led NDA to serve as prime minister for a third consecutive term, Modi outlined the key focus areas for the next decade: good governance, development, enhancing the quality of life, and minimizing government interference in the lives of ordinary citizens.

Highlighting mutual trust as the bedrock of the alliance, Modi reiterated their dedication to the principle of 'sarv pantha sambhava' (equal regard for all sects). He also extended congratulations to the victorious NDA leaders in the Lok Sabha elections and acknowledged the hard work of ground workers who ensured this success. 'The NDA, having completed three successful terms, is now poised for a fourth term with a steadfast commitment to the principle of 'nation first',' he emphasized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

