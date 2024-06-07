Keir Starmer Criticizes PM Sunak for Early Departure from D-Day Commemorations
British opposition leader Keir Starmer criticized Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for leaving the D-Day commemorations in France early. Starmer emphasized his commitment to attending the event, expressing disapproval of Sunak's actions during a campaign visit ahead of the July 4 election.
British opposition leader Keir Starmer on Friday said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would have to answer for his decision to leave D-Day commemorations in France early.
"Rishi Sunak will have to answer for his own actions because for me there was nowhere else I was going to be," Labour Party leader Starmer told reporters on a campaign visit in the run up to the July 4 election.
