Tamil Nadu Assembly Session Announced for June 24
The Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, M Appavu, has scheduled a legislative assembly session for June 24. The session will address the demand for grants to various government departments. This is the first session since the DMK's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha election. The meeting will start at 10 am at the Secretariat.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu has called for a legislative assembly session on June 24, as announced by Assembly principal secretary K Srinivasan on Friday. The agenda includes addressing the demand for grants to various government departments.
This will mark the first assembly session since the DMK coalition's overwhelming victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where they clinched all 39 Parliamentary constituencies in the state, leaving rivals AIADMK and BJP behind.
The session is set to commence at 10 am on June 24 at the Assembly House located in the Secretariat.
