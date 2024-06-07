Historic Rise in Third Gender Voter Turnout in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India witnessed a significant increase in third gender voter turnout, rising to 25% from 14.58% in 2019, according to Election Commission data. Across the seven phases, turnout figures varied, with the BJP securing 240 seats to emerge as the largest party.
In a remarkable development, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India witnessed a significant increase in third gender voter turnout, as per data released by the Election Commission (EC). The turnout saw a notable rise to 25% from a mere 14.58% in the 2019 elections.
Detailed phase-wise data from the EC indicates considerable fluctuations in turnout. The first phase on April 19 registered a 31.32% turnout, followed by 23.86% in the second phase on April 26. Turnouts for subsequent phases were 25.2%, 34.23%, 21.96%, and 18.67%, with the final phase on June 1 seeing a 22.33% turnout.
Reflecting on the overall political landscape, the 18th Lok Sabha will see the BJP as the largest party with 240 seats. The Congress follows with 99 seats, and the Samajwadi Party secured 37 seats, according to the EC data and the 2011 census.
