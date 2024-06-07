Left Menu

Modi Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy Post Grand NDA Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of attempting to erode trust in Indian democracy following the NDA's significant victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing newly-elected MPs, Modi criticized the opposition for questioning Electronic Voting Machines and asserted the results as a nationwide endorsement of his government's agenda.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has leveled serious accusations against the opposition, claiming they sought to undermine Indian democracy following the NDA's substantial victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing newly-elected MPs, Modi asserted that the ruling bloc has secured a decisive victory, describing it as the 'strongest alliance government' based on alliances and statistics.

Modi criticized opposition leaders for casting doubts on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission, alleging they wanted to incite unrest if election results were unfavorable to them. 'The EVMs silenced them by June 4 evening,' Modi said, referencing the opposition's stronger-than-expected performance.

Despite the controversy, Modi projected the results as a nationwide endorsement of his government's agenda, particularly praising increased support in regions like south India and Odisha. He contrasted the NDA's success with the opposition's showing, noting, 'The Congress has not got as many seats in three Lok Sabha polls since 2014 as we have got in these elections.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

