Left Menu

DMDK Demands Recount in Virudhunagar

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) is calling for a recount of votes in the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency after their candidate lost by around 4,000 votes. General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth alleges vote counting irregularities and claims a conspiracy impacted the election outcome.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:47 IST
DMDK Demands Recount in Virudhunagar
Premalatha Vijayakanth
  • Country:
  • India

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has demanded a recount of votes in the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, where their candidate lost by a margin of just over 4,000 votes in the recent Parliamentary elections.

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth has alleged irregularities in the vote counting process, claiming a 'conspiracy' led to the defeat of her son, DMDK candidate Vijayaprabhakaran. The party, which contested five Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the opposition All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), is skeptical of the narrow loss.

'The prospects for Vijayaprabhakaran were very bright when the counting started, but later in the night, he was declared defeated by just 4,379 votes,' Premalatha told reporters. She questioned the possibility of such a narrow loss in a constituency with 10 lakh voters, alleging that the vote count was 'well planned' and that there is evidence of a 'conspiracy.'

Premalatha also charged that the official vote count declared by the Election Commission (EC) did not align with the figures reported by officials at the counting center. In response, DMDK has reached out to the EC through letters and emails, pressing for an immediate recount in Virudhunagar. 'Through the media, I am also requesting the EC to conduct the recount immediately,' she added.

Congress candidate B Manickam Tagore won the seat, securing 3,85,256 votes, while Vijayaprabhakaran received 3,80,877 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024