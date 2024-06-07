DMDK Demands Recount in Virudhunagar

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has demanded a recount of votes in the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, where their candidate lost by a margin of just over 4,000 votes in the recent Parliamentary elections.

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth has alleged irregularities in the vote counting process, claiming a 'conspiracy' led to the defeat of her son, DMDK candidate Vijayaprabhakaran. The party, which contested five Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the opposition All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), is skeptical of the narrow loss.

'The prospects for Vijayaprabhakaran were very bright when the counting started, but later in the night, he was declared defeated by just 4,379 votes,' Premalatha told reporters. She questioned the possibility of such a narrow loss in a constituency with 10 lakh voters, alleging that the vote count was 'well planned' and that there is evidence of a 'conspiracy.'

Premalatha also charged that the official vote count declared by the Election Commission (EC) did not align with the figures reported by officials at the counting center. In response, DMDK has reached out to the EC through letters and emails, pressing for an immediate recount in Virudhunagar. 'Through the media, I am also requesting the EC to conduct the recount immediately,' she added.

Congress candidate B Manickam Tagore won the seat, securing 3,85,256 votes, while Vijayaprabhakaran received 3,80,877 votes.

