DMDK Demands Recount in Virudhunagar
The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) is calling for a recount of votes in the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency after their candidate lost by around 4,000 votes. General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth alleges vote counting irregularities and claims a conspiracy impacted the election outcome.
- Country:
- India
The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has demanded a recount of votes in the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, where their candidate lost by a margin of just over 4,000 votes in the recent Parliamentary elections.
DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth has alleged irregularities in the vote counting process, claiming a 'conspiracy' led to the defeat of her son, DMDK candidate Vijayaprabhakaran. The party, which contested five Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the opposition All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), is skeptical of the narrow loss.
'The prospects for Vijayaprabhakaran were very bright when the counting started, but later in the night, he was declared defeated by just 4,379 votes,' Premalatha told reporters. She questioned the possibility of such a narrow loss in a constituency with 10 lakh voters, alleging that the vote count was 'well planned' and that there is evidence of a 'conspiracy.'
Premalatha also charged that the official vote count declared by the Election Commission (EC) did not align with the figures reported by officials at the counting center. In response, DMDK has reached out to the EC through letters and emails, pressing for an immediate recount in Virudhunagar. 'Through the media, I am also requesting the EC to conduct the recount immediately,' she added.
Congress candidate B Manickam Tagore won the seat, securing 3,85,256 votes, while Vijayaprabhakaran received 3,80,877 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Rise in Tamil Nadu: Filling the AIADMK Void
AIADMK, Sasikala slam Annamalai for his 'Jaya, a superior Hindutva leader' remark
Panneerselvam Renews Call for AIADMK Unity Amid Political Turmoil
Cong leader Karti Chidambaram leading by 29,019 in Sivaganga, AIADMK's Xavierdass in second spot.
AIADMK-BJP Rift: Velumani Points Fingers at Annamalai