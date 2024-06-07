Modi Meets Murmu: Paving the Way for Third Term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of forming the government. Specifics of their discussion remain undisclosed. Earlier, Modi was reaffirmed as the leader of the NDA, setting the stage for his third term as prime minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to discuss the formation of the new government, according to officials.
The exact details of their conversation were not immediately revealed.
Earlier in the day, Modi was unanimously selected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party. This confirmation sets the stage for Modi to serve as prime minister for a historic third term. The BJP-led NDA coalition secured 293 seats, ensuring a majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
LS polls: Kejriwal's interim bail, BJP's bid to corner AAP on 'graft' spice up battle for Delhi
"Huge defeat for Bengal govt": BJP's Nalin Kohli hails Calcutta HC order scrapping OBC certificates
BJP's Arvind Sharma vs Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda, Hooda will strive to regain citadel in Rohtak while BJP will try to fulfil its '400 Paar' goal
People of Bengal voting BJP to escape TMC's misrule: Tripura CMPeople of Bengal voting BJP to escape TMC's misrule: Tripura CM
"Vindictive Politics...": AAP Leader Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of targeting Arvind Kejriwal's elderly parents