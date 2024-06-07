Left Menu

Modi Meets Murmu: Paving the Way for Third Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of forming the government. Specifics of their discussion remain undisclosed. Earlier, Modi was reaffirmed as the leader of the NDA, setting the stage for his third term as prime minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to discuss the formation of the new government, according to officials.

The exact details of their conversation were not immediately revealed.

Earlier in the day, Modi was unanimously selected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party. This confirmation sets the stage for Modi to serve as prime minister for a historic third term. The BJP-led NDA coalition secured 293 seats, ensuring a majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

