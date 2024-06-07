Opposition Leaders' Conclave: A Boost for Maha Vikas Aghadi
Senior Congress leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray after their alliance's remarkable success in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha polls. The MVA coalition secured 30 of the 48 seats, significantly ahead of the ruling coalition. The alliance received an additional boost from Congress rebel Vishal Patil.
In a significant development, senior Congress leaders convened separately with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. This meeting comes days after their alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), showcased a remarkable performance in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha polls.
Ramesh Chennithala, AICC in-charge of Maharashtra, along with party general secretary Mukul Wasnik and state assembly Leader of Opposition Vijay Waddetiwar, engaged with the pivotal MVA figures at their respective residences.
Notably, this marks the first convergence of MVA leadership following their electoral success, securing 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, relegating the ruling Mahayuti coalition to just 17 seats. Additionally, the MVA was bolstered by Congress rebel Vishal Patil's support, who triumphed in the Sangli seat as an independent candidate. As it stands, the Congress leads this alliance with 13 seats, trailed by Shiv Sena with nine and NCP with eight.
