Left Menu

Opposition Leaders' Conclave: A Boost for Maha Vikas Aghadi

Senior Congress leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray after their alliance's remarkable success in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha polls. The MVA coalition secured 30 of the 48 seats, significantly ahead of the ruling coalition. The alliance received an additional boost from Congress rebel Vishal Patil.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:27 IST
Opposition Leaders' Conclave: A Boost for Maha Vikas Aghadi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, senior Congress leaders convened separately with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. This meeting comes days after their alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), showcased a remarkable performance in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha polls.

Ramesh Chennithala, AICC in-charge of Maharashtra, along with party general secretary Mukul Wasnik and state assembly Leader of Opposition Vijay Waddetiwar, engaged with the pivotal MVA figures at their respective residences.

Notably, this marks the first convergence of MVA leadership following their electoral success, securing 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, relegating the ruling Mahayuti coalition to just 17 seats. Additionally, the MVA was bolstered by Congress rebel Vishal Patil's support, who triumphed in the Sangli seat as an independent candidate. As it stands, the Congress leads this alliance with 13 seats, trailed by Shiv Sena with nine and NCP with eight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024