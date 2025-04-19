Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Extends Olive Branch to Cousin Raj for Marathi Unity

Ahead of the BMC elections, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has expressed readiness to reconcile with cousin Raj Thackeray. He emphasized setting aside differences for Marathi culture. This move follows Raj's similar sentiments in a podcast, highlighting unity for Maharashtra's welfare amidst industrial and political challenges.

In a significant political gesture ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections later this year, Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray has expressed a willingness to reconcile with his estranged cousin, Raj Thackeray. Addressing his party's trade union wing, Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, in Mumbai, Thackeray emphasized the importance of unity for the promotion and preservation of Marathi language and culture.

Uddhav's remarks align with recent comments made by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray, during a podcast with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, where he showed readiness to work with his cousin for the state's interest. Uddhav appealed to Marathi citizens to unite beyond petty disputes for the betterment of Maharashtra.

He remarked on past election issues, specifically mentioning Maharashtra's industrial migration to Gujarat. Uddhav critiqued the lack of opposition from Raj, noting it could have impacted the central government formation. He stressed that the focus must remain on Maharashtra's welfare, rejecting transient political alliances and prioritizing the state's interests over personal grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

