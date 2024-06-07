Left Menu

Modi's Vision: A New Era of Cooperative Governance in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his commitment to ensuring unanimity in governance, emphasizing the NDA’s focus on 'nation first'. He highlighted the alliance's record of successful terms and the principle of interfaith harmony. Modi also stressed the importance of quality debates in Parliament and the role of opposition in nation-building.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:28 IST
Narendra Modi
In a significant address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to prioritize unanimity in governance, underlining the NDA's commitment to the principle of 'nation first'. He articulated the NDA's long-standing record of success, rooted in interfaith harmony and mutual trust among its diverse members.

Chosen by the BJP-led NDA to lead the government for a third time, Modi hailed the coalition as the strongest in Indian history, with a trajectory of consistent victories and three full terms. He called for constructive participation in parliamentary debates, emphasizing the importance of opposition leaders prioritizing national interest over partisan politics.

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Modi lauded the coalition's coalition leaders and ground workers for their efforts. He promised a proactive approach to governance, aiming to accelerate India's development. Modi distinguished the NDA's ethos, contrasting it with other parties and their short-term focus on power.

