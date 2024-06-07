Modi's Vision: A New Era of Cooperative Governance in India

In a significant address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to prioritize unanimity in governance, underlining the NDA's commitment to the principle of 'nation first'. He articulated the NDA's long-standing record of success, rooted in interfaith harmony and mutual trust among its diverse members.

Chosen by the BJP-led NDA to lead the government for a third time, Modi hailed the coalition as the strongest in Indian history, with a trajectory of consistent victories and three full terms. He called for constructive participation in parliamentary debates, emphasizing the importance of opposition leaders prioritizing national interest over partisan politics.

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Modi lauded the coalition's coalition leaders and ground workers for their efforts. He promised a proactive approach to governance, aiming to accelerate India's development. Modi distinguished the NDA's ethos, contrasting it with other parties and their short-term focus on power.

