Congress Strategizes Leadership and Future Plans

The Congress' top leadership is set to convene at a crucial working committee meeting on Saturday to deliberate on the Lok Sabha election results and draft a future strategy.

This extended gathering of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will take place at Hotel Ashok at 11 am, where Congress Legislature Party leaders, as well as Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, will evaluate the party's performance and recommend measures to bolster the organization.

Among the attendees will be key figures such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The meeting, convened by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, will be followed by a dinner hosted for all CWC members and party MPs at the same venue.

