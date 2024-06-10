Left Menu

Giorgia Meloni: A Steady Hand at the Helm of Europe?

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni hosts the G7 summit this week, positioning herself as the most stable leader in the EU. Amid fluctuating political landscapes in France and Germany, Meloni’s steady hand and moderate policies offer a unique blend of far-right and center-right philosophies, strengthening her leadership in Italy and Europe.

Updated: 10-06-2024 19:27 IST
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni will host this week's Group of Seven (G7) summit, emerging as the most stable leader within the European Union.

Meloni's counterparts in Germany and France have been dealt significant blows in recent European Parliamentary elections, which saw Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party grow stronger, positioning her potentially as a bridge builder or kingmaker in European politics.

The Italian political landscape remains relatively stable under Meloni, even as far-right populist forces shake the foundations of leadership in France and Germany, with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz both experiencing hits to their authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

