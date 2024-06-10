West Bengal BJP Defends Party's IT Head Amidst Controversy

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday dismissed allegations against the party's IT department head Amit Malviya, calling them 'baseless' and politically motivated.

Malviya, who also serves as the co-in-charge for Bengal, has issued a legal notice to a Kolkata-based lawyer, accusing him of making 'false and defamatory allegations' and demanding an apology. According to Majumdar, these claims are far from the truth and stem from political motives.

'Those levelling baseless allegations are doing it out of political motive,' Majumdar told PTI, suggesting that the controversy might be a 'TMC handiwork.' The TMC, however, declined to comment on these insinuations.

