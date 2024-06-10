J P Nadda: Steady Leadership Amid BJP's Electoral Battles
J P Nadda, after serving over four years as BJP's national president, has been allocated the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers under PM Modi's government. Nadda, a key figure in BJP's electoral campaigns, also handled similar portfolios during Modi's first term.
New Delhi - J P Nadda, who led the BJP as its national president for more than four years, has been entrusted with the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. This allocation comes a day after Nadda took his oath as a cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
Previously, these crucial ministries were under the stewardship of Mansukh Mandaviya in the Modi 2.0 government. A veteran in the political arena, Nadda had temporarily stepped away from ministerial roles to helm the BJP's expansion as its working president in 2019 and later as the full-fledged party president in January 2020.
The 63-year-old leader from Himachal Pradesh has forged an indelible mark in the party's history, having overseen significant electoral campaigns and led the BJP through a mix of triumphs and challenges during his presidency.
