J P Nadda: Steady Leadership Amid BJP's Electoral Battles

J P Nadda, after serving over four years as BJP's national president, has been allocated the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers under PM Modi's government. Nadda, a key figure in BJP's electoral campaigns, also handled similar portfolios during Modi's first term.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:19 IST
J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi - J P Nadda, who led the BJP as its national president for more than four years, has been entrusted with the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. This allocation comes a day after Nadda took his oath as a cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Previously, these crucial ministries were under the stewardship of Mansukh Mandaviya in the Modi 2.0 government. A veteran in the political arena, Nadda had temporarily stepped away from ministerial roles to helm the BJP's expansion as its working president in 2019 and later as the full-fledged party president in January 2020.

The 63-year-old leader from Himachal Pradesh has forged an indelible mark in the party's history, having overseen significant electoral campaigns and led the BJP through a mix of triumphs and challenges during his presidency.

