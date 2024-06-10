K Srinivas Exits Politics Post Defeat by Younger Brother in Vijayawada

In a significant political development, K Srinivas, YSRCP's Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate, announced his decision to withdraw from active politics. This decision follows his defeat in the May 13 Lok Sabha elections at the hands of his younger brother, K Sivanath of TDP, by a striking margin of 2.8 lakh votes.

The two-time Member of Parliament expressed his unwavering commitment to the people of Vijayawada, stating, 'After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided to step away from politics and conclude my political journey. Serving the people of Vijayawada as a Member of Parliament for two terms has been an incredible honour.'

Popularly known as Kesineni Nani, the transport-tycoon turned politician vowed to continue his efforts towards the betterment of Vijayawada, even from outside the political spectrum. Srinivas, who represented the Vijayawada Parliament segment for two terms from 2014 to 2024, resigned from TDP and the Lok Sabha on January 10 before joining YSRCP. In concluding his political journey, Srinivas thanked his supporters for their unwavering faith and vowed to carry forward the cherished memories and invaluable experiences accumulated over his political career.

