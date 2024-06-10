Jaishankar: A Pillar of India's Foreign Policy Strategy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to prioritize tackling China's aggressive tactics and safeguarding India's interests amid the West Asia tensions and Ukraine conflict. His continuous leadership in PM Narendra Modi's cabinet demonstrates unwavering confidence in global diplomacy.

Jaishankar, who has remained a prominent and influential figure among senior BJP leaders, emphasized his commitment to 'Bharat First' and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' via a post on X. He welcomed K V Singh and Pabitra Margherita to the Ministry, recognizing the contributions of TeamMEA in shaping a people-centric foreign policy over the past decade.

Since 2019, Jaishankar has skillfully maneuvered through complex international issues, including defending India's crude oil procurement from Moscow and formulating policies against an assertive China. His tenure also witnessed the integration of foreign policy into domestic discourse, particularly during India's G20 presidency. Jaishankar's extensive diplomatic experience includes serving as India's foreign secretary, ambassador, and high commissioner in several key global positions.

