Left Menu

Jaishankar: A Pillar of India's Foreign Policy Strategy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a key member of PM Narendra Modi's cabinet, remains steadfast in addressing challenges from China and global conflicts. With a strong diplomatic record, he continues to shape India's foreign policy. Jaishankar's tenure highlights achievements in managing India's international discourse and strategic interests.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:02 IST
Jaishankar: A Pillar of India's Foreign Policy Strategy
S Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to prioritize tackling China's aggressive tactics and safeguarding India's interests amid the West Asia tensions and Ukraine conflict. His continuous leadership in PM Narendra Modi's cabinet demonstrates unwavering confidence in global diplomacy.

Jaishankar, who has remained a prominent and influential figure among senior BJP leaders, emphasized his commitment to 'Bharat First' and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' via a post on X. He welcomed K V Singh and Pabitra Margherita to the Ministry, recognizing the contributions of TeamMEA in shaping a people-centric foreign policy over the past decade.

Since 2019, Jaishankar has skillfully maneuvered through complex international issues, including defending India's crude oil procurement from Moscow and formulating policies against an assertive China. His tenure also witnessed the integration of foreign policy into domestic discourse, particularly during India's G20 presidency. Jaishankar's extensive diplomatic experience includes serving as India's foreign secretary, ambassador, and high commissioner in several key global positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024