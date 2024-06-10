Jaishankar: A Pillar of India's Foreign Policy Strategy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a key member of PM Narendra Modi's cabinet, remains steadfast in addressing challenges from China and global conflicts. With a strong diplomatic record, he continues to shape India's foreign policy. Jaishankar's tenure highlights achievements in managing India's international discourse and strategic interests.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to prioritize tackling China's aggressive tactics and safeguarding India's interests amid the West Asia tensions and Ukraine conflict. His continuous leadership in PM Narendra Modi's cabinet demonstrates unwavering confidence in global diplomacy.
Jaishankar, who has remained a prominent and influential figure among senior BJP leaders, emphasized his commitment to 'Bharat First' and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' via a post on X. He welcomed K V Singh and Pabitra Margherita to the Ministry, recognizing the contributions of TeamMEA in shaping a people-centric foreign policy over the past decade.
Since 2019, Jaishankar has skillfully maneuvered through complex international issues, including defending India's crude oil procurement from Moscow and formulating policies against an assertive China. His tenure also witnessed the integration of foreign policy into domestic discourse, particularly during India's G20 presidency. Jaishankar's extensive diplomatic experience includes serving as India's foreign secretary, ambassador, and high commissioner in several key global positions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Modi government will be formed at Centre on June 4: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
"They have stooped so low..." BJP leader Jairam Thakur slams Congress over deceitful tactics
Budget Transformation Under Modi Government: A Decade of Transparency and Prudence
All BJP leaders starting from PM Modi have just one purpose -- to grab power at any cost: Priyanka Gandhi in Himachal's Chamba.
"We have already secured a majority": BJP's Jaiveer Singh exudes confidence in winning LS polls