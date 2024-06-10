Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle: A Blend of Continuity and Change

Marking a signal of continuity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that he would retain key cabinet members such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar in their respective high-profile ministries of Home, Defence, Finance, and External Affairs.

New faces in the cabinet include former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who will oversee Agriculture and Rural Development, and BJP President J P Nadda, who returns to the Health Ministry. Notably, Nitin Gadkari continues his contributions, holding onto the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, while Manohar Lal Khattar takes on Housing, Urban Affairs, and Power Ministries.

The reshuffle highlights Modi's trust in his ministerial team and introduces strategic changes aimed at driving the government's core programs. Among the most notable new appointments: former Haryana CM Khattar, now overseeing Housing, Urban Affairs, and Power; and Ashwini Vaishnaw, who adds the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to his Railways and IT portfolios.

