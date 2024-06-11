Jaishankar Focuses on Resolving Border Issues with China & Cross-Border Terrorism
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar aims to address remaining border issues with China and cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. Highlighting 'Bharat First' and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', he stresses strengthening India’s foreign policy to ensure peace, security, and progressive ideas. Jaishankar retained his ministry, leading with a vision for India’s global relations.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced a continued focus on resolving border tensions with China and tackling cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. This comes amid the unresolved border row in eastern Ladakh dating back over four years.
Jaishankar emphasized 'Bharat First' and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' as central tenets guiding India's foreign policy under the new government, aimed at ensuring peace, security, and progressive relations.
Reaffirming India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, he highlighted the strategic importance of relationships with neighboring countries like the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Jaishankar, who retained his role in the ministry, expressed his confidence in advancing India's position as a global ally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nepal Celebrates 17th Republic Day: A Journey from Monarchy to Democracy
Nepal's $14 Billion Budget Aims for Economic Growth Amidst Political Protests
Nepal to Legalize Marijuana for Medicinal Use
Nepal's budget focuses on hydropower, electricity export to Bangladesh begins from next year
Kaamya Karthikeyan's Historic Everest Ascent Honored by Nepal PM