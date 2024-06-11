Jaishankar Focuses on Resolving Border Issues with China & Cross-Border Terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced a continued focus on resolving border tensions with China and tackling cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. This comes amid the unresolved border row in eastern Ladakh dating back over four years.

Jaishankar emphasized 'Bharat First' and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' as central tenets guiding India's foreign policy under the new government, aimed at ensuring peace, security, and progressive relations.

Reaffirming India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, he highlighted the strategic importance of relationships with neighboring countries like the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Jaishankar, who retained his role in the ministry, expressed his confidence in advancing India's position as a global ally.

