Mohan Charan Majhi: Odisha's New Tribal CM Promises Change
BJP leader and four-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi is set to be Odisha's new chief minister, marking the party's first clear mandate in the state. He replaces long-serving BJD leader Naveen Patnaik, with the party's strategy indicating a regional balance by appointing two deputy chief ministers from different regions.
In a landmark political shift in Odisha, BJP's tribal leader and four-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi is poised to step into the role of chief minister. This comes as the saffron party secures a commanding mandate, dethroning the BJD's 24-year tenure.
Union Minister Rajnath Singh revealed the surprise selection, announcing that six-time legislator Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and first-time MLA Pravati Parida will serve as deputy chief ministers. Central observers Singh and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav were present to underscore the decision.
Majhi, who succeeds BJD's Naveen Patnaik, brings a rich political legacy spanning nearly three decades. His rise from Raikala village's sarpanch to the assembly showcases a journey marked by perseverance and commitment to tribal communities.
