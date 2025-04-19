Naveen Patnaik Re-elected BJD President: A Decade of Leadership and Influence

Naveen Patnaik solidified his role as a political stalwart in Odisha after being re-elected as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president for the ninth time. His unanimous re-election took place during the State Council meeting at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar, signaling unwavering support from party members.

Upon election, Patnaik emphasized the party's resilient organizational strength and the high morale of its workers, whom he described as the party's true assets. He underscored that the period from 2000 to 2024 marked a 'Golden Age' for Odisha's progress under BJD rule.

BJD leader Amar Patnaik reiterated that Naveen Patnaik's leadership would persist in safeguarding Odisha's interests against external pressures, particularly from the central government, while maintaining representation for all societal sections. Santrupt Misra highlighted Naveen's unifying influence, rooted in strong public connections and unwavering commitment to Odishan welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)