Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Re-elected BJD President: A Decade of Leadership and Influence

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's former Chief Minister, is re-elected as BJD president for a ninth consecutive term, underscoring his continued dominance in state politics. Patnaik emphasizes the party's commitment to Odishan interests and vows to lead with service over power, fostering unity and broad representation across communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:47 IST
Naveen Patnaik Re-elected BJD President: A Decade of Leadership and Influence
Naveen Patnaik re-elected as BJD president for ninth consecutive term (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik solidified his role as a political stalwart in Odisha after being re-elected as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president for the ninth time. His unanimous re-election took place during the State Council meeting at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar, signaling unwavering support from party members.

Upon election, Patnaik emphasized the party's resilient organizational strength and the high morale of its workers, whom he described as the party's true assets. He underscored that the period from 2000 to 2024 marked a 'Golden Age' for Odisha's progress under BJD rule.

BJD leader Amar Patnaik reiterated that Naveen Patnaik's leadership would persist in safeguarding Odisha's interests against external pressures, particularly from the central government, while maintaining representation for all societal sections. Santrupt Misra highlighted Naveen's unifying influence, rooted in strong public connections and unwavering commitment to Odishan welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025