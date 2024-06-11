Left Menu

Congress staging Dhanyavad Yatra in Amethi, Rae Bareli after Lok Sabha poll victory

Congress MP from Amethi Kishori Lal Sharma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the party meeting in Rae Bareli, Congress MP from Amethi Kishori Lal Sharma stated he wished Rahul Gandhi to remain as an MP from Rae Bareli amid suspense over the seat the Wayanad MP wanted to retain. Kishori Lal Sharma said, "Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are arriving for 'Karyakarta Aabhar Samaroh'. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the workers of the Congress party. The public of Rae Bareli will always want Rahul Gandhi to remain (as an MP) from here. I personally want him to remain (as an MP) from Rae Bareli"

He further said that the alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Assembly polls will be decided by the party high command. Earlier Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi announced a thanksgiving march in Amethi and Rae Bareli following their Lok Sabha victory.

Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. He will have to relinquish one of the two seats. In the recent Lok Sabha elections Rahul Gandhi defeated Dinesh Pratap Singh from BJP by 390030 votes.

Earlier Kishori Lal Sharma said that it is the collective desire of the party for Rahul Gandhi to take up office as Leader of the Opposition. "Kharge ji is our leader, and it is our collective wish, as well as the party's wish," Sharma said.

This statement follows the Congress Working Committee's recent resolution, which sources indicate called for Rahul Gandhi to be appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

