South Africa's Parliament Hangs in Balance as Zuma's Party Challenges Election

South Africa's political landscape faces turbulence as Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe Party files legal papers to stop the first sitting of the newly elected Parliament. The session, scheduled for Friday, aims to elect the country's next president.

Zuma's party, which captured just over 14% of the vote, alleges widespread electoral irregularities, filing objections with the Independent Electoral Commission. However, the commission maintains that all complaints have been addressed adequately.

The party has asked the Constitutional Court to nullify the commission's declaration of the election as free and fair, calling for a new election. This challenge follows the historic loss of the ruling African National Congress's parliamentary majority, compelling it to seek a coalition. The future composition of the government hinges on upcoming negotiations, with President Cyril Ramaphosa seeking a second term amid the political uncertainty.

