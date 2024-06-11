Left Menu

South Africa's Parliament Hangs in Balance as Zuma's Party Challenges Election

Jacob Zuma's party, uMkhonto weSizwe, has initiated legal action to halt the first sitting of South Africa's newly elected Parliament. The party claims irregularities in last month's national elections and seeks a court order for a new election. The outcome is crucial as the ANC looks to form a coalition government.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:53 IST
South Africa's Parliament Hangs in Balance as Zuma's Party Challenges Election
Jacob Zuma
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's political landscape faces turbulence as Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe Party files legal papers to stop the first sitting of the newly elected Parliament. The session, scheduled for Friday, aims to elect the country's next president.

Zuma's party, which captured just over 14% of the vote, alleges widespread electoral irregularities, filing objections with the Independent Electoral Commission. However, the commission maintains that all complaints have been addressed adequately.

The party has asked the Constitutional Court to nullify the commission's declaration of the election as free and fair, calling for a new election. This challenge follows the historic loss of the ruling African National Congress's parliamentary majority, compelling it to seek a coalition. The future composition of the government hinges on upcoming negotiations, with President Cyril Ramaphosa seeking a second term amid the political uncertainty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024