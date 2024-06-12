Mohan Charan Majhi Sworn in as First BJP CM of Odisha

In a historic political shift, four-time MLA and tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn in on Wednesday as the first BJP chief minister of Odisha. The ceremony marked a significant moment, drawing attendance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, and various chief ministers.

Senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo, alongside debutant Nimapara assembly segment representative Pravati Parida, assumed roles as deputy chief ministers. Governor Rabghubar Das administered the oath to Majhi and his council of ministers at Janata Maidan.

This event signifies the BJP's inaugural governance in the eastern state, symbolizing a notable political transition from the BJD's 24-year regime. The BJP secured a decisive win with 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly, outpacing the BJD's 51 seats.

