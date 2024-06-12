India Advocates Dialogue at G7 Amid Global Geopolitical Turmoil

India on Wednesday reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the best solutions to the Ukraine conflict as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to attend the G7 summit in Italy. This marks Modi's first international trip since assuming his third term as Prime Minister.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Modi will join the outreach session on June 14 at the G7 summit in Borgo Egnazia, Italy. The event, running from June 13 to 15, is expected to focus on global geopolitical turmoil, particularly the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra emphasized the significance of dialogue and diplomacy while highlighting the impact of the Ukraine war on food, fuel, and fertilizer supplies. Kwatra noted India's commitment to assisting the Global South and sharing its perspectives at the summit.

