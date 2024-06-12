Left Menu

India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions: Extremism Concerns Highlighted

India expressed grave concerns about Canada's political space for anti-India elements advocating extremism. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra emphasized the need for strong action from Canada. The issue coincides with noteworthy democratic milestones in India and the upcoming G7 summit attended by leaders including Justin Trudeau.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:26 IST
India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions: Extremism Concerns Highlighted
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern message, India criticized Canada's permissive stance towards anti-India elements promoting extremism and violence. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra emphasized on Wednesday that New Delhi expects Ottawa to undertake decisive measures against these groups. The statement comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Italy for the G7 summit, where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also be in attendance.

Highlighting the significance of recent democratic processes, Kwatra referenced India's general elections, which saw the participation of around 640 million voters, calling it the largest democratic exercise globally. He underscored the worldwide recognition and appreciation for India's democratic vibrancy.

The strained relations between India and Canada have been underlined by Trudeau's remarks about the rise of right-wing forces and the controversial allegations made by Trudeau last year involving Indian agents in the assassination of a Khalistani extremist in Canada. Despite these challenges, India remains firm on its stance against the pro-Khalistani elements it accuses Canada of sheltering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024