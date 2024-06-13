Protests Erupt in Buenos Aires as Argentine Congress Debates Milei's Tax Bills
Argentine riot police used water cannons to disperse protesters outside Congress as lawmakers debated President Javier Milei's proposed state overhaul and tax bills. The move intensified tensions among Milei's political opponents, trade unions, and demonstrators who urged rejection of the austerity measures.
Argentine riot police unleashed water cannons on protesters outside Congress on Wednesday, escalating pre-vote tensions over state overhaul and tax bills introduced by President Javier Milei.
Libertarian Milei, facing opposition from political rivals, trade unions, and thousands of demonstrators, saw his legislation become a flashpoint in Buenos Aires. The Senate began its crucial debate on these measures earlier in the day, amid calls from the demonstrators for senators to reject the proposed austerity and economic deregulation.
This vote marks the most significant test thus far of Milei's vision for governance and reform.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
