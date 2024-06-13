Protests Erupt in Buenos Aires as Argentine Congress Debates Milei's Tax Bills

Argentine riot police unleashed water cannons on protesters outside Congress on Wednesday, escalating pre-vote tensions over state overhaul and tax bills introduced by President Javier Milei.

Libertarian Milei, facing opposition from political rivals, trade unions, and thousands of demonstrators, saw his legislation become a flashpoint in Buenos Aires. The Senate began its crucial debate on these measures earlier in the day, amid calls from the demonstrators for senators to reject the proposed austerity and economic deregulation.

This vote marks the most significant test thus far of Milei's vision for governance and reform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)